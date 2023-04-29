Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks signs as free agent with Tampa Bay
Another former Tennessee player has landed in the NFL via free agency.
After offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and tight end Princeton Fant agreed to free agent deals on Saturday, Vols’ linebacker Jeremy Banks was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
In six seasons at Tennessee, Banks played a big role at linebacker after splitting time at running back as a freshman in 2019.
Banks had his best season as a junior in 2021, totaling 128 tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception.
He was unable to replicate that success as a senior last season. Banks recorded 53 tackles but missed the South Carolina game and opted out of the Orange Bowl versus Clemson before earning a 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl invite.
Five Tennessee players were drafted in the first three rounds. Right tackle Darnell Wright was selected 10th overall to the Chicago Bears on Thursday while quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman and EDGE rusher Byron Young were all picked up in the third round on Friday.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.