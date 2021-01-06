Vols look to bounce back against Hogs
Ninth ranked Tennessee (7-1, 1-1) is looking for a bounce back performance tonight at home against Arkansas (9-1, 1-1), (7 p.m., ESPN2) after the Vols were upset victims against Alabama this weeken...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news