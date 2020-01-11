Vols look to keep rolling against Gamecocks
When we last saw Rick Barnes’ squad they were grinding out a hard fought 69-59 win at Missouri on Tuesday night. Today Tennessee (9-5, 1-1) looks to run it’s SEC winning streak to two games when th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news