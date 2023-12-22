Dalton Knecht’s last two outings were expected.

Tennessee’s superstar guard had a seamless transition after transferring in from Northern Colorado, leading the Vols in scoring with a handful of high-scoring performances and looking nearly unstoppable.

But Knecht has averaged just 5.0 points over the last three games against Georgia Southern, NC State and Tarleton State as Tennessee has turned to its veterans to take over critical scoring stretches.

It's no cause for concern for head coach Rick Barnes. He knew there would be an adjustment period for Knecht as the No. 8 Vols (9-3) prepare for the SEC play next month.

Now, it's about Knecht finding other ways to contribute on nights when he isn't pacing Tennessee on the offensive end.

“I think (Knecht) is going to have to understand if he’s not shooting the ball, he can impact games other ways," Barnes said. "I think he’s always put his everything into scoring the ball. And he now is seeing some things that he’s never seen before in terms of the physicality and heavy gaps. But he doesn’t have to score it. He just needs to make good plays. And he’s capable of doing it because there’s nothing he can’t do. He can pass it. An believe me, once he starts making those kind of hockey assists, those Gretzkys, where he makes the pass that leads to the basket, that’s when things will change.

"When people have to make an adjustment. Because he’s not going to always be able to catch the ball and hop. He hops too much on the perimeter, thinking he’s going to get downhill with it."

Knecht isn't going to go unnoticed in any team's scouting report.

Through 12 games, he is averaging 15.7 points and has scored above that average eight times, including a historic 37-point showing vs. North Carolina on Nov. 28.

Knecht started to slow down after powering Tennessee in the second half to a win over Illinois behind 21 points on Dec. 9. The next game against winless Georgia Southern, he scored a season-low 7 points only to top that days later with 2 points in the Vols' 79-70 win over NC State.

“We try to move him around and put him in different positions, but he’s got a big target on his back," Barnes said. "But he can’t let the fact he’s not making shot impact the other end of the court. I mean, he’s going to have to figure out how to get fouled. He’s going to have to figure out how he can run the court and get some easy buckets that way. He’s going to have to understand that he can go offensively, rebound (and) score that way.

"If he’s just going to wait and think he’s going score it every time he has him on his hand, he is going to be frustrated. And it’s going to affect him that way."

Tennessee sleep-walked in the second half vs. Tarleton State, a game where the Vols led by double-digits at the half but only led by six before a 15-2 run over the last five minutes of regulation resulted in a 65-46 victory.

It was the kind of games Barnes was expecting, given the Texans slow pace and physicality. That style of play is why Barnes scheduled them, to prepare Tennessee for similar slugfest-type games that it will face in the conference over the next three months.

It was especially important for Knecht to experience that.

“But a game like this, when we put together a schedule like this, we knew exactly what we were getting (against) Tarleton State," Barnes said. "We knew what we were getting with NC State. And we knew that those teams are teams that really, really pressure hard. They’re real physical and they’re trying to see if you can make one-on-one plays. And then obviously as the year goes on, everybody plays analytics, everybody (plays the) scouting report. And that’s what they’re doing with him right now.

"It’s all new to him. Believe me, he’s never had this type of athlete and it’s only going to intensify as we continue.”

It helps that Knecht has plenty of experience around him.

Tennessee's veteran-laden roster has seen a lot of basketball over the last 3-4 years and players like senior guard Santiago Vescovi has emphasized to him how physical the SEC can be.

"It's definitely hard (to make adjustments at this level). I think that's where we've got to help him a little more, too," Vescovi said. "He's coming from a league that definitely doesn't play the same way we play here. I think it's just a different type of basketball...We told him, once you get to SEC play, it gets a lot more physical, it gets a lot more athletic. We know how the SEC is. A lot of guys are athletic and really strong. We count on him every single night. We know he's trying.

"We've just got to have his back. He's good. He's just got to figure a couple of things out on the court in terms of physicality. We know he will do it."