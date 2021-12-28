Vols looking to make a ‘statement’ while finishing off 2021

It’s been a while since Tennessee last played. In fact, it’s been 31 days.

There’s been some time off, final exams took place, some players made their decisions on the 2022 season, practice resumed, Christmas has come and gone; you get the picture.

But make no mistake about it. Tennessee is ready to play in this final football game.

“It’s like a statement game, if that makes sense,” offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said on Monday. “We have to show what we can do, especially with this offense and the team that we’re playing against. We are playing a really good Big 10 team. It’s a statement game.”

Tennessee, of course, wants to add one more win to the column. It wants to tie a bow on the offensive resurgence Josh Heupel has brought to Rocky Top. It wants to send the seniors off on the right note and it wants to continue to draw momentum for the program on the rise.

“Yeah, I think it’s significant,” wide receiver Cedric Tillman added when asked the importance of this bowl game. “We’re taking this game very seriously and I think it will be very important to kind of end the year off (right).”

For the Vols to pick up where they left off, quarterback play will be important. Hendon Hooker, who announced a couple of weeks ago that he’ll be returning for another season, will need to continue playing efficient football against one of the better defenses the Big 10 has to offer.

In doing so, the offense could shine and the Vols can further solidify their identity through one season of the Heupel era.

“We are looking good. Everything if flowing smoothly. Everyone is coming in day-in and day-out, trying to work on getting better,” Hooker told reporters after practice this week. “Everyone has come in with a great mindset and a great work ethic this week, so I am excited for game day.

“It [the game] can definitely springboard us into next year with some rhythm, some confidence as well.”