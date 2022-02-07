Vols lose Nkamhoua for the year
Tennessee picked up its fifth straight SEC win on Saturday at South Carolina, but as it turns out, that was a costly victory. Junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua went down with an ankle injury midway t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news