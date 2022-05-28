Vols make 'big push' for Top-30 prospect Chandavian Bradley
Priority pass-rusher Chandavian Bradley finally made it up to Knoxville today, taking part in the Memorial Day weekend festivities on campus. The Rivals Top 30 prospect left campus feeling really well about the Big Orange.
“It was great being up here – especially with it being my first time here,” the defensive end told Volquest. “It’s exceeded many expectations I had for this place. I thought a lot of this place before, but they put a whole lot more on it today. I had a really great time being here.”
Seeing everything in person for the first time was important for the Platte County standout. From locker rooms to team meeting rooms to the training rooms and everything in-between, Bradley left nothing to the imagination on how he’d be treated if he were to pick the Volunteers.
“Everything was absolutely amazing. The facilities were some of the best that I’ve seen yet,” the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder said. “It’s been great being up here – I don’t even know how to put it in words.”
Bradley is tabbed as the No. 1 player out of Missouri in the class and is considered the third-best weakside defensive end in the class. He owns a Rivals Rating of 6.0 and is one of the highest-coveted prospects in the class.
Part of Saturday’s experience was meeting fellow recruits, as well as some of Tennessee’s commits who are already locked in.
“Hanging around Ethan [Davis], Jack [Luttrell] and Caleb [Herring] was great,” the prospect said. “I’ve been talking to them on the phone and on text for a few months now, but being able to meet up with them in person and already knowing the connection I’ve build up with them, it’s gotten stronger. That’s great.”
Bradley pegged the Vols inside his top-10 back in March, a group consisting of USC, Washington, Oregon, Miami, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and Clemson. With about 10-11 teams still in play for the defensive lineman, he already knows Tennessee will get one if his five official visits.
“I know I’m going to have to narrow it down because I won’t be able to make it out to all of the schools I want to,” Bradley admitted. “I am going to be able to take some visits to really narrow this down.”
Tennessee’s coaching staff also made it an enjoyable experience for the four-star.
“I love the fact that coach [Mike] Ekeler is so energetic all of the time – not matter what’s happening or going on around him,” Bradley concluded.” Coach Ekeler always keeps a smile on his face and he’s been one of my favorite people to be around this entire trip. Him and coach Chop [Levorn Harbin] are the two people I’ve clicked with the best.”
The pass rusher has no set timeline for when his final decision will be made, btu does plan to sign in December during the early period.
“Very much so – without a doubt,” Bradley said when asked if the Vols helped themselves out today.