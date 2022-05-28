Vols make 'big push' for Top-30 prospect Chandavian Bradley

Priority pass-rusher Chandavian Bradley finally made it up to Knoxville today, taking part in the Memorial Day weekend festivities on campus. The Rivals Top 30 prospect left campus feeling really well about the Big Orange.

“It was great being up here – especially with it being my first time here,” the defensive end told Volquest. “It’s exceeded many expectations I had for this place. I thought a lot of this place before, but they put a whole lot more on it today. I had a really great time being here.”

Seeing everything in person for the first time was important for the Platte County standout. From locker rooms to team meeting rooms to the training rooms and everything in-between, Bradley left nothing to the imagination on how he’d be treated if he were to pick the Volunteers.

“Everything was absolutely amazing. The facilities were some of the best that I’ve seen yet,” the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder said. “It’s been great being up here – I don’t even know how to put it in words.”

Bradley is tabbed as the No. 1 player out of Missouri in the class and is considered the third-best weakside defensive end in the class. He owns a Rivals Rating of 6.0 and is one of the highest-coveted prospects in the class.

Part of Saturday’s experience was meeting fellow recruits, as well as some of Tennessee’s commits who are already locked in.