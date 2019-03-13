Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 11:05:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Vols make impression on Alabama OG who lands offer on visit

Rd0owe54fabphgq4mc1k
Chad Simmons - Rivals.com
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest.com
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

Montgomery, Ala. (Carver High School) offensive guard James Robinson made his first trip to Rocky Top over the weekend and left with a Vol offer as the 6-4, 315-pound lineman sees his recruiting st...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}