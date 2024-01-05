Vols make top 15 of Perfect Game Preseason Poll
Tennessee baseball opened just outside the top 10 of one preseason baseball poll on Friday.
The Vols debuted at No. 11 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, joining seven other SEC teams inside the top 15.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
Arkansas was No. 2 while defending College World Series champion LSU and national runner-up Florida were ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Vanderbilt was No. 6.
South Carolina (13) and Auburn (15) rounded out the league’s representation in the poll.
Tennessee shook off a slow start and closed out the regular season strong before reaching the CWS for the second time in three seasons under head coach Tony Vitello after sweeping the Clemson Regional and taking two of three from Southern Miss in 2023.
The Vols lost some key pieces from that run, including pitchers Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Andrew Lindsey and infielder Griffin Merritt, among others.
Tennessee returns some production, though, including right-handed pitcher Drew Beam and infielder Christian Moore, both
of which were tabbed Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game earlier this week.
The Vols added to their roster with one of the top tranfer portal classes in college baseball. Clemson transfer Billy Amick and right-handed pitcher Nate Snead was among that haul.
Tennessee will open its season in 40 days in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 16-18.
The Vols slated to face Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Baylor.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––