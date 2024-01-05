Tennessee baseball opened just outside the top 10 of one preseason baseball poll on Friday.

The Vols debuted at No. 11 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, joining seven other SEC teams inside the top 15.

Arkansas was No. 2 while defending College World Series champion LSU and national runner-up Florida were ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Vanderbilt was No. 6.

South Carolina (13) and Auburn (15) rounded out the league’s representation in the poll.