Vols making impression on 2025 defensive end

Rodney Garner’s message to class of 2025 defensive end Jared Smith following the Vols camp on Sunday was simple…”Don’t forget about me”.





The 6-5, 223 pound rising sophomore from Spain Park High School in Alabama is seeing his recruitment take off. Something Garner saw when he offered Smith back in the spring.





Smith recently added LSU after visiting there and he added a Georgia offer on Saturday after seeing the Bulldogs for the first time. Smith also visited Alabama before the dead period started.





“It was might first time at Tennessee,” Smith said. “I wanted to come up and camp and workout with coach Garner.”





“I think I did pretty well and they taught me a lot of stuff especially about using my hips better,” Smith said. “I learned a lot.”





Smith if he stays healthy is going to be a national recruit with plenty of options. Smith knows the Vols offered early and knows what Tennessee thinks of him.





“Tennessee loves me,” Smith said. “Coach Garner loves me. They love my potential and what they think I can be at the college level.”





Teams have made it clear they love Smith’s frame and reach.





“Everyone loves my long arms and my ability to bend the edge to get to the quarterback,” said Smith who arms are over 34 inches in length.





Smith said he and his family plan to return to Tennessee this fall to see a game. He obviously has plenty of time to deal with recruiting which is clearly not where his interest is right now.,





“My focus is on continuing to improve my game. I can always get better. I can keep improving my flexibility and balance,” Smith explained.