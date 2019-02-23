Vols miss a chance in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — It seems hard to believe, but just seven days ago Tennessee was the No. 1 team in the nation, riding a 19 game win streak and cruising towards a second straight SEC title. A week...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news