News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 09:26:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vols must move on without Turner

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

When Tennessee (8-3) takes the court on Saturday to face Wisconsin (6-5, 1-1) they’ll be doing so without team leader Lamonte Turner. The senior guard made the difficult decision to end his career ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}