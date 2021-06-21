Vols near the top for four-star Shaleak Knotts following official visit
Tennessee is near the top for four-star wide receiver Shaleak Knotts following his official visit to Knoxville over the weekend.
“They’re on my list at the top for sure," Knotts told Volquest. "It went good. I had a great time."
The visit to see the Vols was just his second official visit of the month. Knotts traveled to Georgia the weekend of June 11 to visit the Bulldogs. He'll head to Maryland on Thursday for his third official visit.
Maryland, Tennessee and North Carolina are the three schools standing out the most to the Rivals Top 100 player at the moment.
“It was different in a good way," Knotts said of his visit to Rocky Top. "The city, the people, it just stood out for itself."
Tennessee's coaching staff stood out to Knotts the most. He spent plenty of time with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns and was able to speak quite a bit with Josh Heupel.
“I like the whole coaching staff," Knotts said. "I like the way that they move. They all move together as one. They’re all on the same page.”
Knotts is ranked as the No. 97 overall player in the country by Rivals. The Monroe, North Carolina native is considered the third-best player in the Tar Heel state and is currently ranked as the 11th-best receiver in the country.
At 6-foot-2, 187-pounds, Knotts intends on releasing a top 10 in the near future. Tennessee can certainly expect to make the cut.
“They have a fast offense and that's what I like," Knotts said. "I can go up and get the ball at any time, it doesn’t matter. They’re telling me stuff I want to hear that I don’t get elsewhere. Like they’re giving me an opportunity to come in and play early. Or at least come in and learn the offense and see where we go from there.”
Knotts even got to hang out with Tennessee quarterback commit Tayven Jackson on the visit.
“Tayven was a cool guy," Knotts said. "He was trying to get me to come play with him.”