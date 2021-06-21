Vols near the top for four-star Shaleak Knotts following official visit

Tennessee is near the top for four-star wide receiver Shaleak Knotts following his official visit to Knoxville over the weekend.

“They’re on my list at the top for sure," Knotts told Volquest. "It went good. I had a great time."

The visit to see the Vols was just his second official visit of the month. Knotts traveled to Georgia the weekend of June 11 to visit the Bulldogs. He'll head to Maryland on Thursday for his third official visit.

Maryland, Tennessee and North Carolina are the three schools standing out the most to the Rivals Top 100 player at the moment.

“It was different in a good way," Knotts said of his visit to Rocky Top. "The city, the people, it just stood out for itself."

Tennessee's coaching staff stood out to Knotts the most. He spent plenty of time with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns and was able to speak quite a bit with Josh Heupel.

“I like the whole coaching staff," Knotts said. "I like the way that they move. They all move together as one. They’re all on the same page.”



