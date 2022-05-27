Vols need a good showing with Keldric Faulk this weekend

Tennessee has a big opportunity today to make up some ground with talented 2023 defensive lineman, Keldric Faulk.

The four-star previously told Rivals that Clemson, Auburn, Florida and Florida State are in line for official visits next month, but that will follow another stop in Knoxville as the Highland Home standout is expected to be on campus Friday.

“I’ve seen just about everything at Tennessee,” the pass-rusher told Volquest this week. “It’ll be more of trying to catch a vibe to see if it is somewhere I really want to go to – somewhere I really want to be.”

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound athlete has made several trips to Tennessee over the years, the latest coming in January for a Junior Day. And with a potential July announcement looming, Tennessee will need to make a god impression as the clock is ticking.

“It’s a great placed to be around. I see them as a team coming up on the rise,” Faulk said “Last year, they didn’t have as much depth as they usually have, but they stayed in just about every game until the fourth quarter. They are competing at a high level and I like that.

“I feel pretty comfortable with them. I just need to figure out what I’d be playing and how I’d be coached if I go there.”

That’s one box the four-star needs to cross off the list this weekend with the Volunteers – deciding were he fits into the defense. The four-star is more comfortable on the outside, but some programs are recruiting him to play the three-technique at the next level.