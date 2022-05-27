Vols need a good showing with Keldric Faulk this weekend
Tennessee has a big opportunity today to make up some ground with talented 2023 defensive lineman, Keldric Faulk.
The four-star previously told Rivals that Clemson, Auburn, Florida and Florida State are in line for official visits next month, but that will follow another stop in Knoxville as the Highland Home standout is expected to be on campus Friday.
“I’ve seen just about everything at Tennessee,” the pass-rusher told Volquest this week. “It’ll be more of trying to catch a vibe to see if it is somewhere I really want to go to – somewhere I really want to be.”
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound athlete has made several trips to Tennessee over the years, the latest coming in January for a Junior Day. And with a potential July announcement looming, Tennessee will need to make a god impression as the clock is ticking.
“It’s a great placed to be around. I see them as a team coming up on the rise,” Faulk said “Last year, they didn’t have as much depth as they usually have, but they stayed in just about every game until the fourth quarter. They are competing at a high level and I like that.
“I feel pretty comfortable with them. I just need to figure out what I’d be playing and how I’d be coached if I go there.”
That’s one box the four-star needs to cross off the list this weekend with the Volunteers – deciding were he fits into the defense. The four-star is more comfortable on the outside, but some programs are recruiting him to play the three-technique at the next level.
“Right now, I don’t know,” Faulk said on where the Volunteers view him. “I definitely know they want me to play defensive line, somewhere. I do feel better on the outside and feel like I have more freedom out there on my own.
“I really feel like I have the whole package. I’m fast off the line and can play multiple positions on the field. I can rush the passer and stop the run. I feel like I can do anything that needs to be done.”
Tennessee wants him, regardless. The staff has made it a point to stay in regular contact over the past year and have hosted him on campus several times. Rodney Garner is leading the charge and is making a point to establish relationships with not only the prospect, but his family too.
“Coach G is a really great guy. He talks to my mom a lot – they communicate well,” the Highland Home, Ala. native said. “Whenever I call or text him, he’s always hitting me back. He’s always told me that Tennessee is a place where I could be successful.”
Tennessee is one of several teams looking to jump into the final mix for Faulk – and potentially lock down the final official visit. Michigan, Miami and Ole Miss are also in consideration as Faulk’s latest top-list will hit social media in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, the four-star took part in the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta where he took home DL MVP honors. Adam Friedman and Ryan Wright of Rivals summarized his performance below.
‘There were a lot of very good defensive linemen in attendance today but Faulk was just a cut above the rest. Measuring in at 6-foot-6.5, 250-pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Faulk has ideal size and length for an edge player and he’s very skilled when it comes to his hand techniques and understanding of leverage. Combined with his quickness, Faulk was able to show off his full repertoire during 1-on-1s. He got into the backfield with ease and made sure offensive linemen weren’t able to slow him down. Faulk also showed how he’s able to keep his balance while bending around the outside.’
Faulk is tabbed as the No. 92 prospect in the class and the fifth-best player at his position. Rivals also ranks the four-star as the 11th player in Alabama and pegs him at 5.9 on the rating scale.