Nico Iamaleava moved on quickly.

In the days following Tennessee’s Citrus Bowl triumph over Iowa, the outside praise was hard to miss.

Iamaleava, then the Vols’ highly touted freshman quarterback, looked every bit the part in his anticipated first start, passing for a touchdown and rushing for three more in a 35-0 romping of the Hawkeyes to cap an eight-win season in Orlando, Florida.

But even as the accolades poured in, Iamaleava did his best to tune it out.

“After the game I probably took a week off and then I was back to work,” Iamaleava said. “Really trying not to pay attention too much to stuff like that. I know what I came here to do and it’s my job to get that done.”

Iamaleava is now Tennessee's unquestioned starting quarterback and the face of its offense.

A year ago, Iamaleava was working just to get into the No. 2 spot behind then-starter Joe Milton III in spring practice, having fully accepted and embraced that role despite a mountain of hype and expectations that followed his arrival as one of the top signal callers in the nation in the 2024 recruiting class.

"Not too much (has changed)," Iamaleava said. "I think I approached every day like I was the starter. So I think Joe (Milton) did a great job helping me and visualize what that looks like and I've carried it over to this year."

Iamaleava may not feel much different, but he looks different.

As an incoming freshman, the 6-foot-6 Iamaleava weighed in at around 190 pounds and knew he needed a body transformation to withstand the wear and tear of playing quarterback in the rugged SEC.

Entering his second spring camp at Tennessee, Iamaleava says that he now weighs 215 pounds, the fruits of a new offseason meal plan and a meticulous approach to nutrition.

"I think (the weight gain) has been a huge difference in just me, the way I've been eating, taking care of my nutrition," Iamaleava said. "Just everyday habits has grown more and more for me as this year went on."

Iamaleava has made on-field changes, too.

There were times in the Citrus Bowl, even against a top 10 defense in Iowa that Iamaleava moved around the field seemingly at will. He made a couple throws on the run and weaved through defenders to extend plays, but he has worked not to lean on old habits.

When Iamaleava has looked back on his bowl game performance, it is only to critique himself.

"I missed a couple shot plays out there that I could've seen better," Iamaleava said. "I really just evaluated myself. I think a lot of things I could've done better out there and we probably could have scored a couple more points that I missed. But yeah, I've definitely taken that into this year, just the way I prepare and everything."

Back in his days as the star quarterback at Warren High School in Southern California, Iamaleava could seemingly sling the ball from anywhere on the field, but throwing posture is where he and second-year offensive coordinator Joey Halzle--a former quarterback at Oklahoma himself--have worked on.

"Going into my senior year (of high school), I used to make a lot of off-platform throws and I think Coach Joey's main thing was me being consistent with making all those drills every time," Iamaleava said. "So, I want to say it has been different. I think just having everything in my tool bag, still working on everything. (Halzle) definitely played a big part in me staying level when I'm throwing the ball. I'm more accurate on every throw and don't have to depend on different arm angles like that to complete a ball."

There are areas Iamaleava is embracing change, but his personality isn't one of them.

He wants to speak up more, but only when it's necessary. Being the same teammate he was when he was backing up Milton is more important to him.

"Still being myself. I've been trying to work on being more vocal for the guys, speaking out when I need to," Iamaleava said. "But I think just putting myself out there, hanging out with the guys and you know, just making sure we're getting to them, getting our business done."