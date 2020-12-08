Vols not perfect but potential is obvious
It wasn’t exactly pretty, and you could see the effects of having four games cancelled and missing 11 days of practice, but you could also see some enormous potential in Tennessee’s basketball team...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news