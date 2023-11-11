COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee won't have to wait for the result of another game to keep its SEC Eastern Division hopes alive. The Vols diminished those themselves. Behind an offense that never got going and defense that couldn't get off the field in critical situations, No. 13 Tennessee fell, 36-7 to No. 14 Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Saturday. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION The Vols' 7 points were the lowest of the Josh Heupel era. The loss dropped Tennessee to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play, knocking it out of contention for a potential spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. Quarterback Joe Milton III finished 20-of-28 passing for 249 yards one touchdown and an interception and Tennessee's vaunted run game never became a factor with a combined 48 yards. Missouri on the other hand dominated on both sides as quarterback Brady Cook passed for 275 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another and running back Cody Schrader turned a career day with 205 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards. The Tigers (8-2, 4-2) posted more than 530 yards of total offense.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Missouri put itself in position early as Cook got out of the pocket and connected with Schrader 38 yards down field on the first play, but three plays later, Cook's third down pass was intercepted by Jaylen McCollough and returned to the Tigers' 49-yard line. The Vols couldn't take advantage of the early momentum shift, though as the offense followed up the turnover with a quick three-and-out and punt, giving the ball back to Missouri. The Tigers marched 72 yards in 20 plays and nearly 11 minutes but a Omarr Norman-Lott sack on third-and-goal forced a Missouri field goal to lead 3-0 with 14 minutes, 16 seconds left in the second quarter. Tennessee opened just its second possession since the 10 minute, 11 second mark of the first quarter with two positive plays, including a 14 yard pass from Milton to Ramel Keyton for a first down but a holding penalty the following play pushed the Vols back. Facing third-and-9 from the Missouri 46, Milton hit Dont'e Thornton Jr. in the end zone to put Tennessee in front, 7-3 with 12 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first half. It was Thornton's first touchdown reception of the season, though he did not return to the game after being helped off the field with what appeared to be a lower leg injury sustained during the play.

Missouri responded, reaching the end zone in just five plays, capped by a 7-yard touchdown run from Schrader that gave the Tigers a 10-7 advantage. Missouri had a promising drive going that was extended with Cook's legs on third down from his own end zone but on third down around midfield, Norman-Lott brought him down for the second time in the first half to force a Tigers' punt. Tennessee put together a drive before the half that put it inside the Missouri 35 but Wright fumbled the ball at the end of a catch and run that the Tigers recovered at the 18 with 20 seconds on the clock. Missouri covered 53 yards in just four plays after the turnover and Harrison Mevis' extended the Tigers' lead at 13-7 halftime with a 46-yard field goal. Tennessee avoided disaster on the first play of the third quarter as Milton's option pitch to Wright hit the turf and was recovered by Cooper Mays, but the Vols ended up punting, leading to another Missouri scoring drive that Cook finished off with a 3-yard touchdown run.

The ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed but the Tigers held a 19-7 lead less than five minutes into the second half. Tennessee's offense remained stagnant midway through the third and Missouri got the ball back to add to its lead. Cook rushed for 17 yards on second-and-7, which was aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Norman-Lott at the end of the run. The play set the Tigers up with a Mevis field goal to go up 22-7 with two minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the quarter. Tennessee moved inside the Missouri 30 with it best drive of the half to that point but holding penalties turned opportunity into a punt and despite Jackson Ross' punt being downed at the 1-yard line, Cook ran for 24 yards on third-and-11 from his own end zone, again burning the Vols' defense when it needed a stop.

Tennessee managed to get off the field but gave the ball back with its second turnover— a Milton fumble— and Missouri took over at the 38 with the clock on its side. Luther Burden III, who had just five receiving yards going into the fourth quarter scored on a 22-yard touchdown catch before Daylan Carnell landed the knockout punch with a interception return for a touchdown.

PLAYS OF THE GAME

Missouri was knocking on the door in just two plays at the Tennessee 25 but a James Pearce Jr. sack forced the Tigers into third-and-long and McCollough picked off of Cook's pass to leave them empty-handed on their opening drive. Tennessee put together a quick response after Missouri took the lead on a field goal. Set back by a holding penalty, Milton's touchdown pass to Thornton, who made an impressive grab in the end zone gave the Vols their first lead in the second quarter.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

After a rough start to the season, Tennessee punter Jackson Ross as become a major asset for the Vols' special teams. He boomed several punts that pinned Missouri back, including two inside the 5-yard line. Tennessee's vaunted pass rush had been quelled over the last few weeks as opposing offenses emphasized it but the Vols managed three sacks in the first half with Norman-Lott coming up with two, both of which came on third down.

UP NEXT