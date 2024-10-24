Advertisement
in other news
3-star LB Austin Howard talks Tennessee visit, decommitment from SEC foe
Austin Howard reacts to visit to see Tennessee football as well as recent decommitment from Mississippi State.
• Ryan Sylvia
Former Vols' All-American Eric Berry tabbed to 2024 SEC Legends Class
Another accolade for the former Vols' defensive back.
• Noah Taylor
Vols RB Dylan Sampson is head and shoulders above the rest of the SEC
A look at the stats Dylan Sampson is demolishing the rest of the SEC in this season for Tennessee football.
• Ryan Sylvia
Lady Vols guard Kaiya Wynn expected to miss 2024-25 season with injury
Senior guard Kaiya Wynn is expected to miss the season with a torn Achilles.
• Ryan Sylvia
How Elite Eight loss led to J.P. Estrella's offseason transformation
Once a promising freshman, the Tennessee forward is expected to play a key role on the inside for the Vols in 2024-25.
• Noah Taylor
in other news
3-star LB Austin Howard talks Tennessee visit, decommitment from SEC foe
Austin Howard reacts to visit to see Tennessee football as well as recent decommitment from Mississippi State.
• Ryan Sylvia
Former Vols' All-American Eric Berry tabbed to 2024 SEC Legends Class
Another accolade for the former Vols' defensive back.
• Noah Taylor
Vols RB Dylan Sampson is head and shoulders above the rest of the SEC
A look at the stats Dylan Sampson is demolishing the rest of the SEC in this season for Tennessee football.
• Ryan Sylvia
Vols offensive line looking to build off improved second half vs. Alabama
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE
Advertisement
Advertisement