Vols offer 2024 in-state corner

When Tennessee wrapped up its last camp of a hectic month of June last week one of the last things the coaching staff did was to extend and offer to 2024 prospect Jaylen Thompson from Murfreesboro.

Thompson (6-foot-0, 163 pounds), a cornerback prospect from Siegel High School, is a part of what could be another strong in-state recruiting class in his year and the Vol coaches wasted no time in throwing their hat in the ring and joining the pursuit.

In addition to Tennessee Thompson is already claiming offers from Georgia, Kentucky and Toledo.

“The tradition stood out to me. That really was a big part about the visit. This whole camp, I just really liked how the environment was. Everyone was really friendly and acted like family,” Thompson said after attending camp.

“They liked my size and my aggression, the way I carry myself. You can see on the field what I can do and what I’m capable of. They just liked that and how my overall character is, that was a big thing.”

Unlike the 2021 class, and even the 2022 class to some extent, Thompson’s class along with the 2023 group represent the first classes where Josh Heupel and his staff will have a chance to really build relationships. They’ll have a chance to get to know prospects by getting them on campus multiple times and just as importantly prospects will have a chance to get to know them.

Heupel and his staff have made solid first impressions all month long with the prospects and families that they’ve been able to meet face-to-face for the first time and that was once again the case with Thompson.

“I got a great vibe from the coaches, like family really. They’re going to keep everything straightforward. They’re not going to sugarcoat anything. They’re going just be real with you, that’s what I really like,” Thompson said.

Thompson also visited Kentucky and Toledo in June and said that he plans to return to Knoxville for an unofficial visit in the fall.