Vols offer 4-star Florida defensive back

Florida defensive back Braeden Marshall was in contact with Tennessee back in November.

The four-star reconvened with the Vols over the phone on the final day of February and it resulted in an offer.

“Man it’s a blessing,” Marshall told Volquest. “Talked to Coach Martinez and we chopped it up for about 10 minutes. He wanted to know about my background and what’s been going on. Then he wanted to talk to my head coach and did a couple of hours later. Then he let me know at the end of the day I had an offer from the University of Tennessee.”

It was Marshall’s first SEC offer and 18th offer overall, 13 of which are from power five schools.

The Vols joined Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Virginia and West Virginia in offering.

“It meant the world to be honest with you because it was an SEC offer and my first one,” Marshall said. “It was a good feeling.”

Marshall doesn’t have many visits currently lined up, but the Lake Mary, Florida native intends on visiting Tennessee at some point this spring. He’s scheduled to visit Clemson the weekend of March 5.

When he gets to Tennessee, he wants to learn about the school and academics, as well as how Tim Banks’ defense utilizes the nickels and corners within his system.

“Whatever school is going to help me mature as a man and as a football player is going to be important in my decision,” Marshall said. “Whatever is going to help me for my life in the future and somewhere I can be successful academically. And I want to play for a coaching staff that is going to push me and bring out the best in me and hopefully help get me to the NFL.”

In addition to Tennessee, Marshall wants to make it up to Arkansas and North Carolina at some point. He visited Florida State, UCF and Penn State back in January.

“Their success in the past is what stands out about Tennessee,” Marshall said. “They have a great fanbase and I feel like Coach Heupel and the new coaching staff did great in their first season and they have a bright future with what they’re building.”

Marshall is ranked by Rivals as the No. 36 overall corner in the class of 2023 and the No. 54 overall player in the state of Florida.

Tennessee does not currently have any defensive backs committed in the class of 2023.