Tennessee hasn’t settled on a quarterback for its 2019 class yet, but the Vols have already identified an in-state gunslinger it wants four years down the road.
Yes, in 2022.
Two weeks ago, Tennessee offered eighth-grader Tevin Carter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback from Freedom Prep Academy in Memphis who reminds many of former Heisman Trophy Winner Cam Newton. Carter is teammates with top UT targets like 2020 offensive lineman Chris Morris and 2021 defensive end Renard Guinn, earning his Vols offer during a recent visit on Rocky Top.
“I like everything about Tennessee,” said Carter, who attended the last closed scrimmage of the spring.
“The staff. The facilities. I like how they show love to the players, but push their players to the limit. They’re always competing. Coach (Tyson) Helton has a nice offense.”
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Tennessee 🏈‼️ @RivalsWoody @pure_youth @npasports1 @JcookFPAball @CoachYACJohnson pic.twitter.com/Bx0qqW6ENq— Tevin Carter (@tevincarter_2) April 15, 2018
Carter already holds offers from Memphis and South Carolina, with Ole Miss and others showing early interest, too. As an eighth-grader, he started for Freedom Prep last season, throwing for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns, adding nearly 500 yards on the ground as well.
“(Schools) like my ability and my size,” Carter said.
“I can throw it deep. I’m accuarte.”
Despite being so young, Carter said “leadership” is his best attribute. He wants to be “a student of the game like Jameis Winston” and credited mentors at NPA and P.U.R.E for keeping him humble and focused on his work ethic.
“They keep me grounded. They don’t let this stuff get to my head,” Carter said.
Carter plans on leading Freedom Prep back to the playoffs this year, and he’s out to improve his footwork during camps and workouts this summer.
“I need to get better there. I work on it a lot, though. I do drops, cone drills, ladder drills and hurdles.”