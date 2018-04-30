Tennessee hasn’t settled on a quarterback for its 2019 class yet, but the Vols have already identified an in-state gunslinger it wants four years down the road.

Yes, in 2022.

Two weeks ago, Tennessee offered eighth-grader Tevin Carter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback from Freedom Prep Academy in Memphis who reminds many of former Heisman Trophy Winner Cam Newton. Carter is teammates with top UT targets like 2020 offensive lineman Chris Morris and 2021 defensive end Renard Guinn, earning his Vols offer during a recent visit on Rocky Top.

“I like everything about Tennessee,” said Carter, who attended the last closed scrimmage of the spring.

“The staff. The facilities. I like how they show love to the players, but push their players to the limit. They’re always competing. Coach (Tyson) Helton has a nice offense.”