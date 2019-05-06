Vols offer Florida athlete
Winter Park, Fla. athlete Marcus Clarke continues to see offers roll in. Last Thursday, the 5-11, 175-pound prospect got a big offer as Tennessee became the first SEC school to offer. “I was surpri...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news