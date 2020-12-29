VolQuest - Vols offer Oneida's Kolby Morgan as walk-on

Orange is natural for Oneida’s Kolby Morgan.

The 2-A athlete made plenty of game-changing plays donning the color the past four years for the nearby Indians’ program. Morgan plans to continue wearing orange as Tennessee offered the local product a walk-on spot Monday night in the 2021 class.

“It feels natural. It will be awesome to wear that orange my whole life,” Morgan told Volquest after receiving the news. “I’ve imagined running through the ‘T’ multiple times. I bet it’s crazy.”

Morgan capped a stellar career at Oneida this past fall – compiling over 1,300 yards with 16 touchdowns on the ground as a senior. He averaged just over seven yards a carry and finished with more than 1,600 all-purpose yards.

But the athlete made a name for himself as a punter, averaging 40.1 yards per punt in 2020. Tennessee views him as a guy who can help the specialists’ group and someone who could also find his way onto the field on special team units.

“He told me that he likes how I’m an explosive athlete who can punt the ball,” Morgan said of Tennessee Special Teams Coordinator Jay Graham. “He said he’d like to run a lot of fakes with me and throw me in some running back drills as well.

“We’ve been talking on the phone for the past couple of weeks. He knows I really wanted the chance to walk-on there. I think he was excited to give me the opportunity. I was just as excited as he was.”