Blessed to receive my third offer from the university of Tennessee @Vol_Football #govols #harvest 🦅💙 pic.twitter.com/YvtzL33UOX

Despite the recruiting calendar being sped up, spring evaluations continue to yield new offers for prospects in the class of 2020. Over the weekend, South Carolina defensive tackle Jaquarius Guinn received an offer from Tennessee, his third offer to date.

“I wouldn’t say surprised more excited,” Quinn said of getting the offer. “I’ve been talking to coach (Chris) Weinke.”

Guinn has visited North Carolina Central and Coastal Carolina. He has offers from Liberty and Georgia Southern. Tennessee is his first power 5 offer and the 6-2, 270 pound tackle’s recruitment seems to be starting to take of.

Guinn hopes to see Tennessee this summer and has spent time this week researching his newest offer.

I don’t know a lot about Tennessee but I’m learning as much as I can and want to see them,” Guinn said. “I want to go to a school that will help me get a good education. Education is a big factor for me.”

In terms of his team, Guinn said Tennessee likes the way he attacks the game.

“I’m gonna go whenever things get hard,” Guinn said. “They know I’m going to push myself and others around me.”