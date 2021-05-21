Vols offer versatile 2022 DB Davison Igbinosun

Tennessee has a need at defensive back in 2021 and beyond. Depth will be an issue for the Vols in the back end this upcoming season and the squad is set to lose multiple seniors following the campaign.

Tim Banks and Willie Martinez are looking for reinforcements. Could Davison Igbinosun be one?

Igbinosun is a cornerback from Union High School in Union, N.J. The three-star can play all three spots – cornerback, safety and nickelback – and has great length at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.

“I feel like I’m a strong, physical cornerback with good feet and great length, the 2022 prosect said of himself. “With my legs and height, it’s hard to throw over me. Length is definitely one of my strongest attributes.”

The Tennessee coaching staff began evaluating Igbinosun about a month ago – checking the tape and following the prospect on social media. But it wasn’t until May 10 when the Vols made contact and extended an offer.

“They’ve been watching me for a little minute,” the recruit said. “I got in contact with coach Banks and he said he wants to get me down to Knoxville soon. He offered me and said he couldn’t wait to evaluate me in person.”