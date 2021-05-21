Vols offer versatile 2022 DB Davison Igbinosun
Tennessee has a need at defensive back in 2021 and beyond. Depth will be an issue for the Vols in the back end this upcoming season and the squad is set to lose multiple seniors following the campaign.
Tim Banks and Willie Martinez are looking for reinforcements. Could Davison Igbinosun be one?
Igbinosun is a cornerback from Union High School in Union, N.J. The three-star can play all three spots – cornerback, safety and nickelback – and has great length at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.
“I feel like I’m a strong, physical cornerback with good feet and great length, the 2022 prosect said of himself. “With my legs and height, it’s hard to throw over me. Length is definitely one of my strongest attributes.”
The Tennessee coaching staff began evaluating Igbinosun about a month ago – checking the tape and following the prospect on social media. But it wasn’t until May 10 when the Vols made contact and extended an offer.
“They’ve been watching me for a little minute,” the recruit said. “I got in contact with coach Banks and he said he wants to get me down to Knoxville soon. He offered me and said he couldn’t wait to evaluate me in person.”
Igbinosun has over 20 offers from around the country, including now three from the Southeastern Conference, as the Vols join Vanderbilt and Ole Miss in pursuit of the defensive back. Of the offers, the Union standout is considering Tennessee, Duke, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, the Rebels and Commodores at current standing.
“He is a genuine man and was completely up front with me about the process,” Igbinosun said of Tennessee’s defensive coordinator. “He was telling me how they like to take their time with kids and make offers that are committable and not do what some other programs do.
“Coach Banks said he was watching me some while he was still at Penn State.”
The cornerback is tabbed as New Jersey’s 13th-best prospect in the 2022 class and picked off three passes in seven games this past season. On offense, Igbinosun caught four touchdown passes and ran in three more on the ground.
“I like that I play on both sides of the ball because coaches can see that I’m not just one dimensional,” the athlete said. “I’m athletic and can play everywhere on the field. It really all comes down to athleticism.”
The all-state defensive back also works his craft by running track in the spring.
“I compete in the 110 [meter] hurdles,” Igbinosun said. “It improves my mobility and really helps me as a defensive back.”
The Tennessee target will ‘definitely’ make a trip to Knoxville in the coming months but already has official visits planned out for Ole Miss (June 11-13), Duke (17-19) and Vanderbilt (28-30). As far as a commitment, Igbinosun hopes to have it done before his senior season begins.
If not, a decision will be made whenever the time is right.