Vols offer versatile defensive back Marvin Burks

Marvin Burks has seen his recruitment take off since the calendar flipped to 2022 and Tennessee is the latest team to join the party.

The 2023 versatile defensive back was offered by the Volunteers and defensive coordinator Tim Banks on Wednesday as the four-star now sits just one offer shy of 30 now that the dead period is over.

“Coach Tim Banks has hit me up a few times though Twitter and today was the lucky day when he asked for my phone number. We chopped it up and he offered me,” Burks told Volquest following the offer. “He likes how I’m long and rangy – how I can run and be physical. That’s something he is looking for, especially in the SEC.”

The St. Louis, MO. native plays a little of everything for Cardinal Ritter on defense. He’s primarily a strong safety but also reps at the nickel spot and a little outside linebacker. Tennessee likes the potential at the STAR position with his ability to stop both the run and pass.

With last week’s conversation being the first real chat between Burks and Tennessee’s Banks, the talk wasn’t dominated by football.

“It was good. We talked for about 30 minutes before he eventually offered me,” the 2023 prospect said. “We talked ball for about 10-15 minutes and then after that it was just about school and family. I felt the genuine side of him and not just the coaching side of him. I look forward to visiting to see how he coaches.”