With the dead period over, Tennessee is set to host a trio of official visitors including a longtime top target and a brand new name on the board.

Headlining the weekend is 4-star linebacker Henry To'oto'o. The De La Salle product visited the Vols over the summer and has a close relationship with area recruiter Brian Niedermeyer and former Tennessee linebacker and DLS alum Kevin Simon. The nation's No. 71 prospect has a Top 5 of Alabama, Washington, Cal, Oregon and Tennessee but most believe To'oto'o is down to either the Tide or the Vols.

Tennesse will get the first crack this weekend, with To'oto'o telling Rivals, “I like what (Jeremy) Pruitt is doing and how he’s trying to change things around there especially coming from Alabama. He’s taking the environment from there and I like the coaching staff he has there."

To'oto'o is set for a final decision on National Signing Day (Feb. 6).

Meanwhile, Tennessee will also host LSU athlete commit Ray Parker. The Ruston High (La.) standout is a longtime Tigers pledge, being recruited to Baton Rouge as an offensive tackle or tight end. However, the Vols have interest in Parker as a possible defensive lineman.

Finally, Tennessee defensive tackle commit LeDarrius Cox will also make his return trip to Rocky Top. Cox committed to the Vols in April and camped in Knoxville over the summer, but his recruitment was seemingly put on pause over the fall, as the 6-4, 300-pound lineman didn't take visits or sign early. The McGill Toolen (Ala.) prospect is scheduled for a busy next month, though, tripping to Tennessee this weekend before OVs at Ole Miss and Auburn.