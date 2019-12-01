New Orleans, Louisiana pass rusher Khari Coleman has been hearing from Vol assistant David Johnson for a while. Johnson, a Louisiana native has solid ties to New Orleans and Carver. Coleman finally made his way to Knoxville this weekend and flew home very impressed by Tennessee.

"They are on top," the Kansas commit said about the Vols. "It was a nice visit. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and I just feel like the coaches keep it real there. It was just a good time."

The relationship with Johnson has put Tennessee in solid position to land the elite pass rush specialist.

"He's been going hard at me," Coleman said. "I'm one of his top guys that is not committed and I like that he has ties to where I'm from. He knows Louisiana and he's just been pushing the opportunities they have."

And overall that was the biggest impression that Coleman felt all weekend when talking to the staff. They just kept pushing they need help getting to the quarterback off the edge.

"They told me they really need to come in and be able to help them," Coleman said. "Just pushing the opportunity to play early."