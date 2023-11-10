Here is a closer look at the Vols' victory.

Inside, forward Joan Aidoo scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Tennessee (2-0) beat the Badgers (1-1) on the boards, 35-31.

For the second-straight game, guard Dalton Knecht led Tennessee in scoring with a game-high 24 points guard Josiah-Jordan James totaled 14 and guard Jordan Gainey finished with 10 behind a 50% team shooting performance.

The No. 9 Vols went into the Khol Center in Madison for its first road bout just two games into the season and never trailed, outlasting Wisconsin , 80-70.

Tennessee put its new-look offense to the ultimate test and passed with flying colors.

Tennessee jumped out to an 8-3 lead with scores from Aidoo, Knecht and James but Wisconsin answered with a 3-pointer to pull within two, 8-6 three minutes in.

Gainey made an immediate impact once he entered around the 16 minute mark, knocking down a three from the top of the key to extend the Vols’ lead to 13-7.

Despite being in early foul trouble with two whistles against him with 13 minutes left in the half, Vescovi drew an and-one to go up 19-11.

Wisconsin scored on back-to-back possessions, including a Chucky Hepburn layup to pull within four at 19-15.

Tennessee’s lead slimmed down to 21-19 as the Vols committed a series of turnovers over midway through the half.

AJ Storr took advantage, extending the Badgers’ run to 10-2 to draw even, 21-21.

James broke the tie and a scoring drought with 3-pointer to put Tennessee back in front 26-23, then Knecht followed it up with a layup to make it 28-25.

Knecht scored again on a corner three but Wisconsin took its first lead at 31-30 with four minutes, 19 seconds left in the half on Hepburn’s three.

Zakai Zeigler sparked a 6-0 run from Tennessee to reclaim the lead, which it rode to a 43-35 halftime lead.

Wisconsin opened the second half with four-straight points to cut Tennessee’s lead down four before Knecht’s jumper provided the Vols with a 45-39 lead.

Tennessee went scoreless for a two-plus minute stretch but Aidoo ended the drought with a dunk. He scored again two possessions later to put the Vols ahead 49-43.

James helped Tennessee withstand another Wisconsin push, drawing a foul and scoring in the process, but Wisconsin hung around.

Knecht, who was the Vols’ answer on the offensive end in the first half, went scoreless for more than seven minutes and Tennessee couldn’t find a replacement.

The Badgers inched closer, using its strength inside where nearly all of its points were coming from in the first eight minutes of the half.

A pair of free throws from Steven Crowl resulted in a one possession game, 53-51.

Knecht found his rhythm again, scoring his 19th point that he was also fouled on to create some separation at 62-56 with seven minutes, 33 seconds to go.

Tobe Awaka made multiple critical shots to preserve Tennessee’s lead. He scored on three trips and Aidoo scored on a putback to put the Vols up double digits, 68-58 with less than five minutes left.

A 10-point lead at that juncture proved too much for Wisconsin to overcome as the Vols closed out the game to win by 10.