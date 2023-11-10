Vols pass early-season test in road win at Wisconsin
Tennessee put its new-look offense to the ultimate test and passed with flying colors.
The No. 9 Vols went into the Khol Center in Madison for its first road bout just two games into the season and never trailed, outlasting Wisconsin, 80-70.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
For the second-straight game, guard Dalton Knecht led Tennessee in scoring with a game-high 24 points guard Josiah-Jordan James totaled 14 and guard Jordan Gainey finished with 10 behind a 50% team shooting performance.
Inside, forward Joan Aidoo scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Tennessee (2-0) beat the Badgers (1-1) on the boards, 35-31.
Here is a closer look at the Vols' victory.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tennessee jumped out to an 8-3 lead with scores from Aidoo, Knecht and James but Wisconsin answered with a 3-pointer to pull within two, 8-6 three minutes in.
Gainey made an immediate impact once he entered around the 16 minute mark, knocking down a three from the top of the key to extend the Vols’ lead to 13-7.
Despite being in early foul trouble with two whistles against him with 13 minutes left in the half, Vescovi drew an and-one to go up 19-11.
Wisconsin scored on back-to-back possessions, including a Chucky Hepburn layup to pull within four at 19-15.
Tennessee’s lead slimmed down to 21-19 as the Vols committed a series of turnovers over midway through the half.
AJ Storr took advantage, extending the Badgers’ run to 10-2 to draw even, 21-21.
James broke the tie and a scoring drought with 3-pointer to put Tennessee back in front 26-23, then Knecht followed it up with a layup to make it 28-25.
Knecht scored again on a corner three but Wisconsin took its first lead at 31-30 with four minutes, 19 seconds left in the half on Hepburn’s three.
Zakai Zeigler sparked a 6-0 run from Tennessee to reclaim the lead, which it rode to a 43-35 halftime lead.
Wisconsin opened the second half with four-straight points to cut Tennessee’s lead down four before Knecht’s jumper provided the Vols with a 45-39 lead.
Tennessee went scoreless for a two-plus minute stretch but Aidoo ended the drought with a dunk. He scored again two possessions later to put the Vols ahead 49-43.
James helped Tennessee withstand another Wisconsin push, drawing a foul and scoring in the process, but Wisconsin hung around.
Knecht, who was the Vols’ answer on the offensive end in the first half, went scoreless for more than seven minutes and Tennessee couldn’t find a replacement.
The Badgers inched closer, using its strength inside where nearly all of its points were coming from in the first eight minutes of the half.
A pair of free throws from Steven Crowl resulted in a one possession game, 53-51.
Knecht found his rhythm again, scoring his 19th point that he was also fouled on to create some separation at 62-56 with seven minutes, 33 seconds to go.
Tobe Awaka made multiple critical shots to preserve Tennessee’s lead. He scored on three trips and Aidoo scored on a putback to put the Vols up double digits, 68-58 with less than five minutes left.
A 10-point lead at that juncture proved too much for Wisconsin to overcome as the Vols closed out the game to win by 10.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
Tennessee went into the transfer portal to add proven shooters and two games into the season, that's what Knecht has been. He has paced the Vols in scoring in both games and continues to carry the offense.
Knecht is the only transfer that has been key for the Vols so far. Gainey continues to make an impression whenever he enters the game and made plays—as a scorer and passer—down the stretch.
Aidoo worked his way into a big role last season and is off to a strong start in his junior campaign. He was a spark in the second half on the inside when Tennessee needed it.
James’ veteran leadership made a difference on the road. He hit timely shots, both from the floor and at the free throw line in the second half.
UP NEXT
Tennessee returns to Knoxville on Monday to face Wofford at Food City Center.
The Terriers (1-0), who finished 17-16 last season, beat Brevard in its season opener last week and host High Point on Saturday before facing the Vols.
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network +.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––