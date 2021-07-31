Vols pick up first commitment of 2023 class in safety Jack Luttrell

Georgia safety Jack Luttrell committed to Tennessee on Saturday evening, he announced on Twitter, becoming the Vols' first commitment in the class of 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back out of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgi made his way up to Knoxville on Saturday for the second time this summer, except this time, he envisioned committing to Josh Heupel's program.

“It was in the back of my head, knowing that this is what I want to do," Luttrell told Volquest. "My mom wasn’t really for it at first until she got to meet the coaches and get up here, but once I got up here and she met the coaches and realized that all of the things I had been telling her, she was like, ‘this is the place for you.’

“Just being able to come back here a second time with my mom, because the last time we came up, it was just me and my Dad. It really just felt like the place for me. The coaches, the environment, the families of the coaches. It just feels like a special place and a place ready for change, and I want to be a part of that change.”

Both of Luttrell's parents have ties to Knoxville. His father is from the Knoxville area, and played football at Carson-Newman in nearby Jefferson City, along with his mother who played soccer.

"Being a little close to home and knowing the area, that definitely helped," Luttrell said. "But the decision was mine and my parents didn’t force anything on me.”

While the ties to East Tennessee certainly helped, they weren't the deciding factor. Luttrell's relationships with Tennessee's coaching staff, however, were.

“I like everything about the coaches," Luttrell said. "From the moment we got here, the energy they had when we got out of the car, to driving us around on golf carts, to talking in the meeting room or to talking to other players, I just loved the atmosphere.”

“I like Coach Heupel a lot. When I first got here, he came behind me and put me in a chokehold. I feel welcomed with all of the coaches, but I really like Coach Heupel.”

When Luttrell told Heupel he was committing, the first-year Vols head coach was thrilled.

“He was really excited," Luttrell said. "He gave me a big hug and picked me up off of my feet. Then his daughter came up and gave me a high five. All of the coaches were excited for it."

In addition to Heupel, Luttrell also has a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Tim Banks and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez. The many relationships is what pushed the Vols over the top.

“I love Coach Martinez and Coach Banks because of the high-energy and wanting to push you everyday you show up. You might not want to some days, or it may be Monday, you may not want to work, but they’re still going to push you to get better and that’s what I want.

“Just over two visits and only being three and a half hours away, the coaches have still built the relationship and have done a really good job of showing me that they care about me and my future. And they showed they they care about my family too.”

When Luttrell attended camp at Tennessee in June, he made a one-handed catch that went viral on social media. Despite the electric play at receiver in front of Tennessee's coaches, they like him at safety.

"They like me at safety because of how I come downhill and hit people," Luttrell said. "I also can play in coverage against anybody. They said they see me to be a good recruit for them being the first 2023 commit."

Luttrell is an early commitment for the Vols, having not played his junior year of high school football yet. Still, he doesn't see himself wavering from his decision.

“It’s shutdown right now," Luttrell said. "I’m focused on Tennessee. Ready to build the class of 2023 and put on some orange and white and play.”