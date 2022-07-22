Vols picked to finish third in SEC East

Tennessee football has been picked to finish third in the SEC East by the SEC's media, the league announced on Friday morning. The Vols received one vote to win the division.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC East with 1254 points, including 172 first-place votes, while Kentucky was second with 932 points and four votes to win the division. Tennessee was third with 929 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Florida was selected to finish fourth, while South Carolina was picked to finish fifth, Missouri sixth and Vanderbilt last, although the Commodores did receive one vote to win the East.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC West with 1262 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 968 and Arkansas with 844. Alabama received 177, all but four, first-place votes in the SEC West.

Only nine times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, which includes the last two consecutive seasons.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EAST

1. Georgia (172) -- 1254

2. Kentucky (4) -- 932

3. Tennessee (1) -- 929

4. Florida -- 712

5. South Carolina (3) -- 662

6. Missouri -- 383

7. Vanderbilt (1) -- 196

WEST

1. Alabama (177) -- 1262

2. Texas A&M (3) -- 968

3. Arkansas (1) -- 844

4. Ole Miss -- 675

5. LSU -- 591

6. Mississippi State -- 390

7. Auburn -- 338

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama -- 158

Georgia -- 18

South Carolina -- 3

Vanderbilt -- 1

Texas A&M -- 1