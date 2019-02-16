Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-16 10:59:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vols prepared for top-five showdown with Wildcats

Tklgoio7g1ecoheasapi
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee (23-1, 11-0), the No. 1 team in college basketball, will play one of the biggest games in the program’s history tonight in Lexington against No. 5 Kentucky (20-4, 9-2). It’s a game with e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}