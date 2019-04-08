CHARLOTTE — Evan Pryor was among the many 2021 prospects showcasing their skills during Sunday’s Rivals 3Stripe Camp at Nation Ford High in Charlotte.

The Williams Hough (N.C.) star tailback holds more than 25 offers, including Tennessee, and the Vols are “pretty high” on Pryor’s early list.

“I like them a lot,” he said.

“I know coach (Jeremy) Pruitt is up there and they’re changing it around. They’ll be one of the top SEC schools pretty soon.”

Pryor visited Tennessee last year for the Alabama game, and the 5-foot-10, 190-pound tailback plans to see the Vols again this summer. The visit will allow him to continue to build on his relationship with recruiters Brian Niedermeyer and Chris Weinke, but also reconnect with former Hough teammate and UT freshman Tyus Fields.

“(Tyus) told me how you have to be serious, you have to be a dog to go to Tennessee because they’re really trying to get folks to the league and win a national championship,” Pryor said.

“So it’s all keep your head down and straight grind.”

As a sophomore, Pryor was a do-it-all playmaker for Hough — running, receiving and returning kicks. He led the team with 1,489 total yards, including 912 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns and 24 receptions for four more scores. He believes his versatility is his biggest strength, especially now that he’s 190 pounds.

You see a lot of ‘backs now a days and they’re just one-dimensional backs. You can either catch the ball or you can go downhill and run the ball. For me, it’s both. You can use me not only on third down, but first and second down as well,” Pryor said.

“Like Christian McCaffery and Saquon Barkley. They don’t come out the game at all. Now I’m trying to get my weight up. A lot of places are a bit iffy on me if I’m going to be a running back, but I am. I’m getting to the 190 mark. I’m lifting a lot of weights. I’m running fast. I’m doing everything, I’m trying to get that discussion to go away and end.

Penn State, Georgia, Clemson, NC State and Virginia Tech are considered the early contenders for Pryor, but he said it’s too soon to rule anybody out right now — including Tennessee.

“My recruitment hasn’t gotten too serious yet since I’m just a 2021 but (Tennessee) just want me to keep my head down, keep working and give them a look,” he said.