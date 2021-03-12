Vols prevail despite some ugliness
It was a game marred by one of the dirtiest plays you’re ever going to see on a basketball court Tennessee got by Florida 78-66 to move on to the semi-finals of the SEC Tournament where they’ll fac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news