Vols pushing hard for former Kentucky commit, Jeremiah Caldwell

A priority target for Tennessee hit the open market Sunday night when four-star defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell decommitted from Kentucky.

“When I had committed a few months ago, I felt like this was the right choice for me and my family,” Caldwell said his decommitment post yesterday. “With a lot of time and thinking, I will be de-committing from the University of Kentucky and making my recruitment back 100 percent open.”

The Belleville, Mich. native told Volquest shortly after he felt as if it was ‘a little too early for a commitment’ when he made the call in January and that he feels it’s time to ‘re-open things’ in his process.

Kentucky is still in the conversation, however, for Caldwell.

Tennessee, who offered the 6-foot-3, 175-pound athlete following a June camp, is in the thick of the race with defensive coordinator Tim Banks and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez in regular contact with the prospect.

“I’ve been talking to those two a lot since the offer,” Caldwell told Volquest. “We each have pretty normal and basic conversations. They ask about how I’m doing and ask about my team. They both say they like me a lot at safety because they know I can cover and that I’m long.”

The former Wildcat commit has 10 offers to date with Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa State pushing the hardest right now. Other programs such as Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Cincinnati and Toledo haven’t backed down either.