Vols putting the press on JUCO playmaker Desmond Williams

East Central Community College standout Desmond Williams is the latest defensive back Tennessee is targeting for the 2022 cycle. After an initial offer about a month ago, the Vols had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the cornerback earlier this week.

“It went really well. Coach [Josh] Heupel, [Willie] Martinez and [Mike] Ekeler all had great energy and seems like they want me a part of the team,” the 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback told Volquest. “I had a very good time meeting and talking with them.”

The Vols started showing interest at the end of the season and have been in regular contact with the JUCO prospect since. Martinez has been in the forefront of this recruitment and has made a good impression on the prospect.

“I like his energy and can tell he’s a good coach who motivates well,” Williams said of Martinez. “He makes sure everything is going well with me and is making sure I’m comfortable with the flight coming up – because I’ve never flown before. I like him a lot.

“He and coach Ekeler both have great energy.”

The Vols are set to host Williams this weekend on an official visit.

“I’ve never been to Tennessee, so it’ll be a first-time experience,” the Volunteer target said. “From what they’ve shown me, I’ll like it a lot. It’s going to be a lot different from where I am now. I’m sure I’ll like it and can’t wait to experience it for myself.”