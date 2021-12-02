Vols putting the press on JUCO playmaker Desmond Williams
East Central Community College standout Desmond Williams is the latest defensive back Tennessee is targeting for the 2022 cycle. After an initial offer about a month ago, the Vols had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the cornerback earlier this week.
“It went really well. Coach [Josh] Heupel, [Willie] Martinez and [Mike] Ekeler all had great energy and seems like they want me a part of the team,” the 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback told Volquest. “I had a very good time meeting and talking with them.”
The Vols started showing interest at the end of the season and have been in regular contact with the JUCO prospect since. Martinez has been in the forefront of this recruitment and has made a good impression on the prospect.
“I like his energy and can tell he’s a good coach who motivates well,” Williams said of Martinez. “He makes sure everything is going well with me and is making sure I’m comfortable with the flight coming up – because I’ve never flown before. I like him a lot.
“He and coach Ekeler both have great energy.”
The Vols are set to host Williams this weekend on an official visit.
“I’ve never been to Tennessee, so it’ll be a first-time experience,” the Volunteer target said. “From what they’ve shown me, I’ll like it a lot. It’s going to be a lot different from where I am now. I’m sure I’ll like it and can’t wait to experience it for myself.”
Williams is an older guy who will turn 22 on Monday. He’s been at East Central for three seasons, due to COVID, and will have two years of eligibility remaining at the next level. The cornerback originally graduated high school in spring of 2019.
This past fall, Williams flashed on the field with seven interceptions, 14 pass breakups and four blocked field goals to go along with 39 tackles in just nine games. The JUCO standout starred at cornerback and as a returner on special teams.
“Tennessee likes how I high-point the football and how I have a positive attitude on the field,” the prospect said. “They like how I lead on the field by making plays on defense and special teams.”
The Peach State native led the NJCAA in interceptions, led the country in blocked field goals and finished second in the nation in pass breakups. He returned one 81-yard punt for a touchdown and concluded the season with 304 kick return yards.
In his career at East Central, Williams totaled 13 interceptions, 28 PBUs, 103 tackles and 627 all-purpose yards in 23 games played.
Several schools have offered this fall, but it appears this one will be a Volunteers – Mississippi State battle at current standing as Williams will venture to Starkville next weekend following his OV to Knoxville in the next few days.
The plan is to sign in the next few weeks and enroll at a new school for the start of the spring semester in January.
“I know that coach Heupel played at Oklahoma back in his day. I know Tennessee has one of the biggest stadiums and best facilities in the country,” Williams said of his knowledge of the Vols coming in. “They have an incredible fan base and I’ve heard it’s like family.”
Heupel certainly made an impression on his check-in, challenging the athlete to a hoops game.
“He said he could beat me in basketball. He was trash talking, so we went to the gym,” the cornerback concluded. “He won the first one and I wont the next two, best 2-out-of-3 from the arch. It was fun.”
Following the script of 2021, the Vols could use some plug-and-play guys across the board. Williams could be in that camp if choosing the Volunteers. This weekend’s official will be telling for Tennessee..