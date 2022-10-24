Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt have known each other for quite a while.

During Hooker's time as the quarterback at Virginia Tech, Hyatt – who was a four-star wide receiver out of the 2020 recruiting class – had committed to the Hokies. While Hyatt was in Blacksburg for his official visit, he was hosted by one of Hooker's roommates.

As Hooker was able to spend a lot of time with Hyatt during that weekend and whenever he would come into town, the two built a strong connection – and that's a big reason why they're both excelling at Tennessee.

"Dating back to when J-Hyatt was committed to Virginia Tech, I remember him being on his official visit," Hooker said. "One of my roommates, Tre Turner – who I grew up with – was hosting Jalin. So, Jalin was at our house and hanging out the whole weekend and we just had a good time through that process, then he'd come up for some games whenever he could and we'd chop it up.

"We've had a pretty good relationship for some time now."

While Hyatt ultimately decommitted from Virginia Tech and flipped to Tennessee, Hooker eventually made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed in Knoxville. During Hooker's process of choosing where to transfer, he didn't know many Vols players – but he did know Hyatt.

Hooker's already-established relationship with Hyatt certainly played a role in the quarterback's choice to make the move to Tennessee.

"That was one of the first people I contacted," Hooker said. "That was pretty much who I knew, other than Bryce Thompson, but he had already left for his draft process and what not. I remember the first weekend, it was me, Walker Merrill, J-Hyatt and J-Wright (Jaylen Wright). ... We were in the indoor throwing balls, and he wanted to see if I could really throw the ball. I was like, 'Man, you came to a couple games and saw me play.'"

Fast-forwarding from their first time meeting at Virginia Tech to now at Tennessee, Hooker and Hyatt have become one of college football's top offensive duos.

While Hooker has thrown for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns through seven games this season, Hyatt has made 40 receptions for 769 yards and 12 touchdowns. The wideout has been on fire as of late – having tallied 13 catches for 381 yards and seven scores in his last six quarters.

Digging deeper into Hyatt's numbers, he has recorded eight 40-plus yard receiving plays this year and nine receiving touchdowns of 20-plus yards. He's coming off a 174-yard, two-touchdown outing in the Vols' blowout win over UT Martin last Saturday.

What has led to Hyatt's breakout? Hooker has a simple answer.

"He's just really genuine and loves to have a good time. He loves to work hard," Hooker said. "Everything that he's put in through the offseason has shown up on the field."