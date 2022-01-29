Vols' rally falls short
AUSTIN, Tx. — Tennessee put together what was almost a comeback for the ages tonight at Texas before falling 52-51 to the Longhorns. It wasn’t enough, and the reason it wasn’t enough is because som...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news