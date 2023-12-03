TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Vols sit at No. 21 in this version of the rankings. This was no movement after being ranked 21st last week, as well.

While Tennessee sits far outside the top four, it was given its final ranking before wrapping up the 2023 campaign with a bowl appearance.

This mark is the sixth best in the SEC. Just Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss and LSU were ranked ahead of Tennessee.

The Vols finished the season 8-4 with losses to three top-10 squads in the Tide, Bulldogs and Tigers along with unranked Florida who finished below the .500 mark.

Last year, Tennessee was slotted at No. 6 in the rankings following the conference championships.

This week's rankings also finalized who will play in this year's College Football Playoffs.

No. 1 Michigan will square off with No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington will meet No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The winner of the matches will play for the National Championship on Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Vols' bowl game location and matchup will be announced on Sunday afternoon, as well.