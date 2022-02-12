Vols ready to tangle with Vandy
No. 18 Tennessee (17-6, 8-3) goes for its seventh straight SEC win tonight and a season sweep of in-state rival Vanderbilt (13-10, 5-6).The Vols won a tight one, 68-60, in the first meeting between...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news