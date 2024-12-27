Vols’ record-setting running back Dylan Sampson declares for NFL Draft

The Tennessee running back, who broke several program records as a junior during the Vols’ College Football Playoff run this season, will forgo his final year of eligibility.

Sampson put together on the most productive seasons from a Vols' running back ever in 2024. His 1,491 rushing yards on 258 carries were the most by a Tennessee player in a single season since Travis Stephens rushed for 1,464 yards in 2001.

Sampson broke two 90-plus years records set by College Football Hall of Fame inductee Gene McEver in single-season touchdown runs and overall touchdowns with 22. He moved into second place alongside James Stewart in career scores with 35 over three seasons.

The 5-foot-10, 201-pound Sampson arrived at Tennessee as a three-star prospect out of Dutchtown High School in Louisiana in 2022, but made a name for himself in a backfield that featured Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright.

Sampson rushed for nearly 400 yards as a freshman before moving up the depth chart into the No. 2 spot behind Wright as a sophomore last season, totaling 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sampson entered the 2024 season as the unquestioned leader of the running backs room. He led the SEC in rushing and was named the league’s player of the year by the Associated Press.

Sampson is looking to become the second Tennessee running back to be drafted in as many yards after Wright was taken in the fourth round as the 120th overall choice pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft.