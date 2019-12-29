Vols Recruiting: 2020 Under Armour, All-American Bowl preview
After closing the early signing period with a Top 10 class, Tennessee will look to put the finishing touches on the 2020 cycle by landing a few more blue-chippers come February.
The Vols don't have quite as many targets or commits at the All American Games this holiday season, but they'll still be well-represented — especially in Texas.
With the Under Armour All-American Game and All-American Bowl festivities happening over the next week, here’s what Tennessee fans need to watch for...
TENNESSEE COMMITS IN ACTION
Three of Tennessee's top-rated commits will be in action in San Antonio, as Harrison Bailey, Omari Thomas and Keshawn Lawrence will take the field for the final time as high school prospects. Bailey and Lawrence will compete in Texas before enrolling at Tennessee next month after the game on Jan. 4. Long-snapper Will Albright will also be representing the Big Orange out in Texas.
Most interestingly, Bailey has a real shot to earn his 5th star out at the All-American Bowl. After leading Marietta to its first state title in more than 50 yards and accounting for more than 45 touchdowns, Bailey has a chance to cement his legacy as one of the greatest prep quarterbacks all time from the Peach State.
In Orlando at the UAA Game, 4-star defensive tackle Dominic Bailey is Tennessee's lone rep. Bailey will enroll at Tennessee following the game on Jan. 2.
TENNESSEE TARGETS IN ACTION
By inking 20 prospects during the Early Signing Period, Tennessee has just a few spots to fill to close out its 2020 class.
Darnell Washington remains a top target, but the 5-star tight end is considered a heavy Georgia lean before a public announcement on Jan. 2 at the UAA Game. The Vols have opted not to pursue 4-star in-state OT Marcus Henderson, one of the few un-signed prospects in Orlando this week.
One focus for the Vols this week in Florida is prospects in the Class of 2021.The Vols have a number of targets in the Future 50 Showcase including 4-star DB Tony Grimes, Notre Dame tight end commit Cane Berrong, 5-star OT Amarius Mims, QB Shedeur Sanders, 4-star DT Payton Page, linebacker Terrance Lewis and linebacker Terrance Lewis.
Tennessee continues to recruit Alabama QB commit Drake Maye, too.