After closing the early signing period with a Top 10 class, Tennessee will look to put the finishing touches on the 2020 cycle by landing a few more blue-chippers come February. The Vols don't have quite as many targets or commits at the All American Games this holiday season, but they'll still be well-represented — especially in Texas. With the Under Armour All-American Game and All-American Bowl festivities happening over the next week, here’s what Tennessee fans need to watch for...

TENNESSEE COMMITS IN ACTION

Three of Tennessee's top-rated commits will be in action in San Antonio, as Harrison Bailey, Omari Thomas and Keshawn Lawrence will take the field for the final time as high school prospects. Bailey and Lawrence will compete in Texas before enrolling at Tennessee next month after the game on Jan. 4. Long-snapper Will Albright will also be representing the Big Orange out in Texas. Most interestingly, Bailey has a real shot to earn his 5th star out at the All-American Bowl. After leading Marietta to its first state title in more than 50 yards and accounting for more than 45 touchdowns, Bailey has a chance to cement his legacy as one of the greatest prep quarterbacks all time from the Peach State. In Orlando at the UAA Game, 4-star defensive tackle Dominic Bailey is Tennessee's lone rep. Bailey will enroll at Tennessee following the game on Jan. 2.

TENNESSEE TARGETS IN ACTION