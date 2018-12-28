Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 13:49:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Vols Recruiting: Under Armour, All-American Bowl preview

Cbnhwrdurjxod8jxxguj
Jesse Simonton • VolQuest.com
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

After closing the early signing period in style with the late additions of 4-star tailback Eric Gray and 4-star athlete Quavaris Crouch, Tennessee will look to put the finishing touches on its 2019...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}