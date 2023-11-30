Following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, the first Tennessee football player has hit the transfer portal.

Redshirt senior defensive back Warren Burrell is moving on after five years in the program, according to Mike Farrell.

He appeared in 10 games during the 2023 slate while totaling eight tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Burrell will now have one year of eligibility remaining.

His best season came in 2021 where he played in 12 matches and came up with 41 tackles. He also totaled two tackles for loss and defended seven passes.

Out of high school, Burrell committed to Jeremy Pruitt's program.