Vols resiliency on full display in comeback
NASHVILLE — Mental toughness. Resiliency. Two words that are often over used in athletics. Not today. Not with this Tennessee team. Not after outscoring Kentucky 18-6 in the final 2:58 to move into...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news