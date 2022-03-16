Vols return to scene of COVID-year embarrassment looking to avenge loss

Tennessee arrived in Indianapolis a year ago for the 2021 NCAA Tournament under widescale COVID-19 protocols.

The hotel in which the Vols were staying at had a chain-linked fence around it. Players were restricted to their room unless it was for a team meeting and there was very little interaction amongst those within the program.

It was a precursor for what was to come for Rick Barnes' squad — an embarrassing 70-56 loss to 12-seed Oregon State.

"It's just different," Barnes told the media on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game against 14-seed Longwood to begin Tennessee's 2022 NCAA Tournament run.

The Vols are back in the same hotel that they were in a year ago, except this time there's no fence and it's been renovated. The site of their opening round game is back in the same building — Gainbridge Fieldhouse — as well.

"I'm happy to be back," junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. "I was excited that they put us back here. I think everything is coming full circle, and I'm glad we have a chance to redeem ourselves."

There's certainly a different vibe surrounding this year's team as Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time under Barnes.

These Vols are playing their best basketball of the season. They arrive in Indianapolis coming off of their first SEC Tournament title in 43 years thanks in large part because the chemistry on this year's team is far better.

"It's a lot more exciting this year, just being able to be around your teammates," James said. "Last year we were really -- had to be in the hotel room, your individual hotel room for the majority of the day, besides team meetings and practices and stuff like that.

"It's just been exciting to be around your teammates. Like we went on a walk yesterday after we ate at a steakhouse. Just guys being able to hang out with each other and being in each other's rooms in the presence of others has really made this a lot more exciting. I feel like last year, coming from last year, it made us not take this moment or this opportunity for granted. So I think we're just trying to get the most out of it as a team."

As a three-seed, the Vols are tasked with knocking off the Big South Champs of Longwood in the first round. If they advance, they'll face the winner of 6-seed Colorado State or 11-seed Michigan.

Tip time with the Lancers on Thursday is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

"I don't think there is any question that our guys are excited to be here and get ready to play," Barnes said.