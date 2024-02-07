Tennessee shot 54.4% from the field and 45.8% from deep, but lost on the boards, 40-27.

Tennessee shot better than 64% from deep in the first half, jumping out to a commanding lead before having to hold off the Tigers down the stretch in a 88-68 win.

After hitting on seemingly anything they wanted in a crucial and emphatic road win at Kentucky four days ago, the No. 6 Vols put on another shooting clinic for more than a half against LSU at Food City Center Wednesday.

Tennessee 's offense looks as complete as it has all season.

Zeigler and Knecht hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and James scored on a reverse layup to open up a 10-0 lead just over two minutes into the first half.

The quick start forced LSU into an early timeout, but it did little to slow Tennessee down. Aidoo blocked a shot and James hit another three on the other end to pull the Vols ahead 13-0 before the Tigers' first point, which came the free throw line.

LSU managed to cut Tennessee's lead down to six at 21-15 after hitting four-straight field goals, including a Derek Fountain 3-pointer with less than 11 minutes left in the half, but Gainey, who provided the Vols with 10 points off the bench in a five minute span, laced two threes to go up 29-18.

Tennessee extended its run to 6-0 and continued its success with the long ball with Zeigler's 3-pointer with under eight minutes remaining to swell its lead to 32-18. Even when LSU scored, the Vols clapped right back, stretching their lead to 40-22 after a Knecht three with four minutes, 40 seconds to go before the half.

The Tigers made just one field goal over the last three minutes of the half while Tennessee continued its offensive onslaught, putting the stamp on a commanding first 20 minutes with Jahmai Mashack's three to lead 50-27 at the intermission.

If LSU thought a break would cool off Tennessee's shooting, James dashed those hopes with a 3-pointer just minutes into the second half. The Tigers had even less success stopping the Vols from getting to the basket.

Zeigler weaved his way through the defense and laid in the ball with his back facing the goal, which put Tennessee up 20 at the under 16 minute timeout while Knecht added a layup seconds later to propel the Vols' lead to 59-38.

Gainey built off a strong first half, drawing a foul on a three-point attempt and making all of his free throws before Zeigler darted a pass to him on the opposite end of the floor after Santiago Vescovi steal that led to another score and a 64-41 Tennessee lead.

LSU made its most significant push with two-straight 3-pointers from Mwani Wilkinson and another from Jordan Wright that trimmed the Vols' lead to 10 with six minutes, 32 seconds to go.

Fountain scored off of an offensive board to pull the Tigers within eight but Kencht scored and drew a foul in the process, pushing Tennessee's lead to 75-64 after the free throw, though Baker scored on a put-back to again get LSU within single digits.

Despite LSU's best efforts, the Vols' offensive showcase in the first half was too much for the Tigers to overcome and Tennessee tacked on enough points over the final four minutes to prevent a comeback.

A Knecht jumper that gave the Vols a 81-67 lead with one minute, 46 seconds on the clock was the dagger.