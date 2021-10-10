Vols 'right up there' for Joshua Jospehs coming off of official visit
Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers are in need of pass rushers.
One of the Vols' top pass rushing targets on the board — Joshua Josephs — was on campus this weekend for an official visit to watch Tennessee take care of business against South Carolina 45-20.
“I enjoyed everything honestly," Josephs said of the visit. "When we got to the game, it was amazing seeing them warm up and come out in their black uniforms. The environment for a 12:00 game was awesome. Just imagine what it will be like when it’s truly packed out like next weekend against Ole Miss. I liked everything I saw.”
Saturday marked Josephs' third visit to Knoxville since the Vols offered him back on March 5. He visited unofficially on June 5 and June 27 before using one of his five official visits on the Vols this weekend.
Josephs has also taken official visits to Penn State and Michigan, while he intends on taking an official to Kentucky and Central Florida in the coming weeks.
To this point, Michigan and Tennessee are the only schools he's visited both unofficially and officially. Following his trip to Rocky Top that he would rate "about an 8.5," he views the Vols right up there with the Wolverines.
"We just click well overall," Josephs said. "I don’t know which visit was better between Tennessee or Michigan. I clicked with both.
“I’m messing with Tennessee. They’re right up there with Michigan. I like Tennessee.”
The three-star prospect from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia didn't rule out a potential return to Tennessee for one last look at the Vols before he makes a decision.
If Jospehs were to return, it would be next month. It sure wouldn't hurt the Vols' chances for Jospehs to get another look at Tim Banks' defense that Jospehs was impressed with against the Gamecocks.
“I feel like the defense overall in the first quarter: amazing," Jospehs said. "Did good in the first half and then in the third quarter they let up a little, but they picked it back up in the fourth quarter.”
Tennessee is recruiting Jospehs to play its LEO position on defense. He's certainly a fan of how he would be used if he were to pick the Vols, as well as the vibes he's picked up from linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and Heupel.
“Coach Jean-Mary is a friendly dude," Josephs said. "A family dude and treats us like we’re family. His character, you can just see it in the way he speaks, in everything. He’s just a good dude. We talk about life, it’s not just all football.
“Coach Heupel is an amazing dude. Has great character. He’s a fun dude.”
Jospehs had originally intended on making a decision on Oct. 1. Now as he looks to make a decision in mid-November, playing time and what's currently on the depth chart at a school is something he'll be keeping an eye on.
As for distance, he's not sure if that will factor into his decision with Michigan in the fold.
“Everybody in my family wants to be able to see me play," Jospehs said. "It’s all me. They all want me to make my own decision.”