Vols 'right up there' for Joshua Jospehs coming off of official visit

Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers are in need of pass rushers.

One of the Vols' top pass rushing targets on the board — Joshua Josephs — was on campus this weekend for an official visit to watch Tennessee take care of business against South Carolina 45-20.

“I enjoyed everything honestly," Josephs said of the visit. "When we got to the game, it was amazing seeing them warm up and come out in their black uniforms. The environment for a 12:00 game was awesome. Just imagine what it will be like when it’s truly packed out like next weekend against Ole Miss. I liked everything I saw.”

Saturday marked Josephs' third visit to Knoxville since the Vols offered him back on March 5. He visited unofficially on June 5 and June 27 before using one of his five official visits on the Vols this weekend.

Josephs has also taken official visits to Penn State and Michigan, while he intends on taking an official to Kentucky and Central Florida in the coming weeks.

To this point, Michigan and Tennessee are the only schools he's visited both unofficially and officially. Following his trip to Rocky Top that he would rate "about an 8.5," he views the Vols right up there with the Wolverines.

"We just click well overall," Josephs said. "I don’t know which visit was better between Tennessee or Michigan. I clicked with both.

“I’m messing with Tennessee. They’re right up there with Michigan. I like Tennessee.”