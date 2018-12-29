Vols roll in blowout, but Barnes looking for more
Tennessee blew visiting Tennessee Tech out of the gym 96-58, taking care of business in the fashion you’d expect to see the third ranked team in the country handle a 4-8 OVC squad.We weren’t going ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news