Vols' seniors played key role in program revival

Bru McCoy doesn't know what it was like before.

He arrived at Tennessee during a time of transformation, one that he would be a part of and one that will accumulate in what will likely be his final game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday against UTEP (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).

Before he got there as a transfer wide receiver from Southern California in 2022, the Vols were less than two years removed from a three-win campaign and still in the throes of an NCAA investigation for violations that occurred under fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Josh Heupel was hired to try and revive the program after a decade of mediocrity and he took a step forward with a better-than-expected 7-6 season in 2021 despite a mass exodus of players that left Tennessee with a plethora of deficiencies.

The following year, the Vols won 11 games for the first time in more than 20 years, catapulting Tennessee back to college football's upper echelon. The signifying moment of that arrival was a 52-49 win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

McCoy caught the pass from Hendon Hooker that set up Chase McGrath's game-winning field goal.

"I wasn't around prior coaches, and I didn't see much of the Tennessee records, but I know that when I got here, the standard stopped being 'we might win' and (it became) 'we expect to win,'" McCoy said. "I think following that in 2023 we had an expectation to win, and that bar got pushed a little higher and then a little more higher. It's to the point where no one is thinking about 2020 or 2021 necessarily. This new standard of Tennessee should be in the SEC championship.

"They should be competing for championships every single year, and we should have 10 season wins consistently. I'm proud to have been a part of that change."